Actor Chris Evans brings legendary space ranger Buzz Lightyear to life in new animated film

Most of us know "Buzz Lightyear from "Toy Story," but who is the legendary space ranger behind the movie myth?That's all explained in the new Disney/Pixar animated film "Lightyear."ABC7s Hosea Sanders talked to the man who brings Buzz to life.It's the story of how Buzz Lightyear actually became a hero. The character is admired enough to have his own action figure, famously played by Tim Allen in the "Toy Story" series.Chris Evans is the voice of the so-called "real life" Lightyear."Is there any sort of pressure in creating this character?""Of course, you know, definitely, because Tim Allen did such an amazing job with the character we all love. So, on the one hand, you want to respect that, pay homage to that and incorporate what he created with a role, but you also have to find a way to make it your own. So it's a challenge."It's not the first time Evans has taken on the challenge of becoming a superhero. He was Captain America in the Marvel Universe."They both are very qualified leaders, selfless and focused, but I think Buzz had those leadership qualities and that drive from a very early age. He knew exactly who he was and what his purpose was. I think Cap probably needed some time to fill those shoes.""This is obviously an adventure film, but do you think there's a message here as well?""Yeah, I hope so. That's what Disney and Pixar does really well. They put these really good messages into all their movies. Sometimes there's even more than one. My favorite message in this one is not letting your mistakes define you. Making a mistake is human and that if anything, it's a chance to grow."Evans said another challenge in making the animated film and never actually working with other members of the cast. He said he first met most of the other actors at the movie's premiere."Lightyear" opens in theaters on Friday.