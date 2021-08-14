better government association

Chicago commission approves additional $600M for Cabrini-Green redevelopment

Mayor Lightfoot's plan now goes to Chicago City Council for vote
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

$600M more approved for Cabrini-Green redevelopment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Community Development Commission approved in a meeting Tuesday an additional $600 million in tax revenue to go toward redeveloping Cabrini-Green.

The Near North TIF has been controversial since it was created in 1997 by former Mayor Richard M. Daley. The proposed extension is likely to renew the debate over TIFs. Proponents have said they are tools to spur economic development in blighted areas. Those against them say they are a "slush fund."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan to finish the project now goes to the full City Council for what city officials hope is final approval in October, taking the full amount the city has pledged to nearly $1 billion.

SEE MORE: Mayor Lightfoot looking to extend Cabrini-Green TIF, BGA says

Over the last two decades, the area was redeveloped with luxury condos, affordable and public housing units, new school buildings, beautified parks and high-end retail stores and restaurants. But the project isn't complete.

Former residents of Cabrini-Green have been fighting several city administrations for more than 25 years to keep Daley's promise to replace homes of low-income families displaced in the controversial Cabrini-Green razing.

Alejandra Cancino from the Better Government Association spoke about the issue on ABC 7 Chicago Saturday morning.

Visit bettergov.org for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financechicagonear north sidelori lightfootbetter government associationchicago city council
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Chicago Tribune, BGA investigate deadly building fires
Illinois COVID: How can IL repay $4.2B in unemployment money borrowed?
BGA digs into resignation of Chicago legislative inspector general
BGA investigates juvenile carjacking suspects
TOP STORIES
I-290 shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 critically hurt: ISP
Funeral plans for fallen CPD officer Ella French announced
Chicago speed cameras issue more than 1M tickets in 4 months
CVS, Walgreens offering 3rd COVID dose for immunocompromised
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Chicago dance companies come together for fundraiser
CPD officer badly hurt after dragged by vehicle in Englewood: police
Show More
Chicago Bears plan to give Justin Fields long look vs. Miami
Chicago's Bud Billiken parade is back after pandemic hiatus
Feds: IL militia leader should get life in prison for bombing mosque.
7.2 magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Haiti
Chicago Weather: Sunny, very comfy Saturday
More TOP STORIES News