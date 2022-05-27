Shocking video shows gunmen firing dozens of shots near Cabrini Green on Near North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A volley of gunfire was caught on camera in broad daylight near Cabrini Green on Chicago's Near North Side Thursday evening.Shocking video posted to Twitter shows at least three gunmen firing off dozens of rounds outside a car on N. Cambridge Ave. near the intersection with W. Chicago Ave.Chicago police said four vehicles on the block were damaged by the gunfire around 7:05 p.m. No injuries were reported.No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.