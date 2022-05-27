chicago shooting

Shocking video shows gunmen firing dozens of shots near Cabrini Green on Near North Side

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Shocking video shows gunmen firing dozens of shots near Cabrini Green

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A volley of gunfire was caught on camera in broad daylight near Cabrini Green on Chicago's Near North Side Thursday evening.

Shocking video posted to Twitter shows at least three gunmen firing off dozens of rounds outside a car on N. Cambridge Ave. near the intersection with W. Chicago Ave.

Chicago police said four vehicles on the block were damaged by the gunfire around 7:05 p.m. No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear north sidechicago shootingchicago crimegun violenceshots firedchicago violencecaught on camerachicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Lightfoot, CPD to outline public safety plan for Memorial Day
South Side shooting at bus terminal could have been 'massacre': judge
Abbott slams Chicago gun laws: 'Not a real solution'
Teen boy charged in shooting near CTA Red Line: CPD
TOP STORIES
Official says police made 'wrong decision' during TX shooting
South Side shooting at bus terminal could have been 'massacre': judge
Mother charged with killing daughter, 8, in Uptown: CPD
Illinois reports 5,659 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths
With Chicago area at high COVID level, officials urge use of masks
2 charged in Skokie murder, attempted murder of 2 young boys
Chicago man faces Capitol attack charges
Show More
Samantha Chatman talks about new book with Val and Ryan
CPD cop accused of falsely arresting woman cleaning up looted store
4th grader 'did what she had to to survive' Uvalde shooting, aunt says
Man charged in deadly downtown CTA Blue Line stabbing: CPD
Uvalde victims latest: Slain teacher's husband dies of heart attack
More TOP STORIES News