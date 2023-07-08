Campton Hills police chief on leave amid financial investigation

Campton Hills, Illinois Police Chief Steve Millar is on leave amid an Illinois State Police investigation. James Levand is the interim chief.

CAMPTON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- The police chief for the village of Campton Hills in Kane County has been placed on paid administrative leave, village officials said in a statement Friday.

Chief Steve Millar is on leave due to an ongoing Illinois State Police investigation.

The village said it's "financial in nature," and is related to Millar's role as police chief. Village officials learned of the investigation in May.

Further details of the investigation have not been made public.

Millar has been in charge of the department for the past five years.

Campton Hills police Sgt. James Levand has been named interim police chief. He has been with the department for the last eight years.