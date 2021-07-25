Major car crash closes Bishop Ford Freeway; 7 taken to hospital, Chicago Fire says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A major car crash closed the Bishop Ford Freeway on the South Side of Chicago.At least six people were taken to area hospitals, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Six others refused transports.The traffic has been backed up on the southbound Bishop Ford, just north of 111th Street.Traffic is at standstill as officials continue to load up vehicles involved in the crash. At least eight vehicles were scattered across the highway, including four that were in ditches.Southbound Bishop Ford continues to be open beyond 111th Street.No additional information is available regarding injuries or how the incident occurred.Illinois State Police continue to investigate.