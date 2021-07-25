car accident

Major car crash closes Bishop Ford Freeway; 7 taken to hospital, Chicago Fire says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Major crash closes Bishop Ford Freeway; 7 taken to hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A major car crash closed the Bishop Ford Freeway on the South Side of Chicago.

At least six people were taken to area hospitals, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Six others refused transports.

The traffic has been backed up on the southbound Bishop Ford, just north of 111th Street.

Traffic is at standstill as officials continue to load up vehicles involved in the crash. At least eight vehicles were scattered across the highway, including four that were in ditches.

Southbound Bishop Ford continues to be open beyond 111th Street.

No additional information is available regarding injuries or how the incident occurred.

Illinois State Police continue to investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear south sidecar crashcar accidenthospitalschicago fire departmenthighways
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR ACCIDENT
2 outdoor diners struck by out-of-control car
U of I graduate killed in Dan Ryan Expy. crash on July 4
1 dead in fatal car crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
5-year-old girl, 2 adults killed in East Chicago train crash
TOP STORIES
5 injured in mass shooting on West Side, police say
HGTV star pranks porch pirates after several packages stolen
Boy, 10, dies from 'causes associated with plague': health officials
Americans' optimism about US direction drops since May: POLL
51 shot, 7 fatally in Chicago weekend gun violence
Black car buyer's experience marred by dealer's 'racist' Facebook post
$10K reward offered to find gunman that killed National Guardsman
Show More
16-year-old boy shot, arrested during confrontation in Douglas
Underage boys among R Kelly victims, new documents claim
McDonald's crew reunites after decades apart: 'We are a family'
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, hot, less humid Sunday
Scammers use child tax credit to impersonate agency for your info
More TOP STORIES News