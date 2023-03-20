Teen driver fleeing police runs over Waukegan man who had been on hood of her car: sheriff

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A 17-year old girl fleeing law enforcement ran over a 19-year-old Waukegan man who had been on the hood of her car, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The man was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical, life-threatening injuries after the incident, the sheriff's office said.

According to preliminary investigation, the victim was trying to intervene after a minor traffic crash involving a Toyota. The victim jumped on the Winthrop Harbor teen's car hood to avoid being hit by the vehicle.

A Lake County sheriff's deputy was on patrol in the 37800-block of North Sheridan Road in Beach Park at about 1:30 a.m. Monday when two vehicles left a business at a high rate of speed. The deputy saw the victim waving for assistance on the hood of one of the cars, a 2004 Toyota Camry.

According to the deputy, the Toyota driver drove away from the attempted traffic stop, and the deputy pursued. The driver of the second car passed the deputy and pulled alongside the Toyota. The Toyota driver swerved and abruptly stopped and then continued fleeing, causing the Waukegan man to fall off the hood of the vehicle and get run over.

The deputy helped the victim while the driver of the second vehicle followed the Toyota and tipped off the sheriff's telecommunicators with the driver's updated location, according to the sheriff's office.

Another deputy, a sheriff's sergeant and Illinois State Police troopers initiated a pursuit while the Toyota traveled south on Interstate 94. The driver was stopped near Rosemont after one sheriff deputy deployed Stop Sticks to deflate the vehicle's tires, the sheriff's office said.

The Toyota driver and two passengers are in custody, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident remains under investigation by sheriff's detectives and the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.