LA car chase: Sparks fly on major California freeways as police pursue suspect

A pursuit suspect was taken into custody Friday night after a lengthy chase along two major freeways in Los Angeles County.Authorities attempted to pull over a pickup truck for speeding and reckless driving about 7:15 p.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig.During the pursuit, the suspect hit multiple vehicles while driving at a high rate of speed on the 405 Freeway and eastbound 210 Freeway.The chase continued into La Cañada Flintridge, where the suspect crashed into a truck and another vehicle while trying to squeeze between them. The suspect then slammed against the freeway's barrier, sending sparks flying.About 7:45 p.m., the shirtless suspect -- who has not been identified -- stopped on the eastbound 210 Freeway, exited the vehicle and ran against traffic.He appeared to chase after one of the vehicles he struck until the truck was able to drive off.The suspect approached two California Highway Patrol officers, who deployed a taser, causing the man to drop to the ground.He was quickly taken into custody and treated at the scene.It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured or how many vehicles were damaged.