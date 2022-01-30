fatal crash

Indiana driver runs red light, resulting in deadly 2-vehicle crash, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
HIGHLAND, Ind. (WLS) -- A two-vehicle crash in Highland, Indiana killed one person and injured another on Sunday morning, police said.

A Highland police officer was on patrol when he came across a crash that had just happened seconds before his 8:55 a.m. arrival at U.S. Route 41 and Ramblewood Drive.

SEE ALSO | At least one child among 9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash

A 70-year-old woman from Munster was driving a silver 2020 Hyundai Accent eastbound on Ramblewood Drive when she entered an intersection on a green signal. She was struck on the driver's side by a blue 2009 Volvo, driven by a 51-year-old woman from Highland who disregarded the red traffic signal at Ramblewood Drive after traveling southbound on U.S. Route 41, preliminary information indicated.

The 70-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lake County Coroner's Office. The 51-year-old woman was transported to Community Hospital by Superior Ambulance Service for injuries to her legs and head.

The identity of the deceased will not be released at this time and the Lake County Coroner's Office will be responsible to notify her next of kin.

RELATED | Single-vehicle crash on I-72 in Springfield kills 1, ISP says

The crash is still under investigation and the reconstruction of the crash is being done by the Lake County Sheriff's Office's reconstruction team members.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianacar crashtraffic fatalitiescar accidentscar accidentfatal crashaccidenttraffic accidentpolicecrash
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
Single-vehicle crash on I-72 kills 1, ISP says
Round Lake Beach crash leaves 1 dead, kids among 6 injured
Chicago man charged in 2021 I-94 crash that killed boy, 4
TOP STORIES
O'Hare weather: Plane slides on snowy runway in Chicago | Video
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
2 nurses accused of making $1.5M selling fake COVID vaccine cards
Little Village arch officially becomes Chicago landmark
Chicago Bears hire Green Bay Packers' Luke Getsy as offensive coord...
Big rematches to determine who get to Super Bowl 2022
Man charged in Bradley police officers' shootings seeks new lawyer
Show More
Howard Hesseman, star of 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' dies at 81
College student dies after being found outside in extreme cold: Police
13 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Siblings, 12 and 14, missing from Gage Park
Chicago Weather: Partial sun, slightly milder Sunday
More TOP STORIES News