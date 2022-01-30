Indiana driver runs red light, resulting in deadly 2-vehicle crash, police say

HIGHLAND, Ind. (WLS) -- A two-vehicle crash in Highland, Indiana killed one person and injured another on Sunday morning, police said.A Highland police officer was on patrol when he came across a crash that had just happened seconds before his 8:55 a.m. arrival at U.S. Route 41 and Ramblewood Drive.A 70-year-old woman from Munster was driving a silver 2020 Hyundai Accent eastbound on Ramblewood Drive when she entered an intersection on a green signal. She was struck on the driver's side by a blue 2009 Volvo, driven by a 51-year-old woman from Highland who disregarded the red traffic signal at Ramblewood Drive after traveling southbound on U.S. Route 41, preliminary information indicated.The 70-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lake County Coroner's Office. The 51-year-old woman was transported to Community Hospital by Superior Ambulance Service for injuries to her legs and head.The identity of the deceased will not be released at this time and the Lake County Coroner's Office will be responsible to notify her next of kin.The crash is still under investigation and the reconstruction of the crash is being done by the Lake County Sheriff's Office's reconstruction team members.