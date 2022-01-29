fatal crash

Single-vehicle crash on I-72 in Springfield kills 1, ISP says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A single-vehicle crash on the I-72 killed one person Friday night, Illinois State Police said.

A woman, 44 years old, was traveling eastbound in a gray 2017 Toyota Camry when she drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree near milepost 105 in Sangamon County. It is unknown why the woman, identified as Terieica L. Smith from Decatur, went off of the road at about 11:49 p.m. on Friday, police said.

Smith was transported to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

State police did not provide further information about the crash.
