CHICAGO -- A minor was among five people seriously injured in a traffic accident early Sunday on the Eisenhower Expressway at Kedzie Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.
Paramedics responded to the accident about 2:40 a.m. on the outbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway, according to officials. Illinois State Police said all I-290 lanes are currently closed.
SEE ALSO | 2 kids among 6 dead after dust storm causes 21 vehicle pileup on a Montana highway
A "pediatric" victim and adult were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition, officials said. Their conditions were stabilized.
Three other adults were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition, officials said, adding that two of the three also had their conditions stabilized.
No other details were immediately available.
ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Child among 5 seriously injured in I-290 crash; all lanes closed, authorities say
ROLLOVER CRASH
TOP STORIES
Show More