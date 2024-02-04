4 people critically injured in Fuller Park crash: Chicago Fire Department

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were critically injured in a South Side crash on Saturday evening, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CFD said the two-vehicle crash happened near West 43rd Street and South Wentworth Avenue in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

The four injured people were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and Stroger Hospital, CFD said.

Authorities did not immediately say what led up to the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.