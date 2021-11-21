Man killed after impact ejects him from rideshare vehicle; 1 hurt in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died and another person was seriously hurt after a rollover crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood early Sunday morning, Chicago police and fire officials said.The 46-year-old man was a passenger in a rideshare vehicle, a Toyota SUV, about 12:30 a.m. when another driver of a red sedan rear-ended the car in the 1500-block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said. The impact caused the Toyota to flip on its side and ejected the man from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Another person was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, according to a spokesperson from the Chicago Fire Department.Police did not provide further information about the incident.