2 Chicago police officers hospitalized after Canaryville crash, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers are recovering after an early Sunday morning crash on the South Side, officials said.

The crash happened about 3:45 a.m. West 47th Place and South Union Avenue in Canaryville.

Police said the officers were driving eastbound on 47th Street when they collided with a black SUV that was going south on Union Avenue.

Both officers were taken to the hospital, and are expected to be okay.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to a hospital in fair condition.

No citations are pending. Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.