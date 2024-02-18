Driver runs red light, crashes into Chicago police squad car in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is in custody after crashing car into a Chicago police squad car and injuring an officer in Garfield Park on Sunday morning.

The crash happened at around 7:57 a.m. near the 3200-block of West Jackson Boulevard on the West Side, according to police.

A CPD officer was driving westbound on Jackson Boulevard, crossing the Kedzie Avenue intersection.

At the same time, a man was heading southbound on South Kedzie Avenue in a silver Toyota sedan. The man ran a red light, causing him to crash into the CPD unit, according to police.

CPD has not identified the officer or the Toyota driver. At last check, both were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was placed into custody. Charges are pending.