Car crash shuts down 3 lanes on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near North Avenue

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chopper7 was over a multiple vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive during rush hour Thursday evening.

The cause of the crash and if there were any injures was not immediately known.

First responders at the scene were seen blocking three lanes of traffic to assist the drivers of the crashed cars.

This is a breaking news story.