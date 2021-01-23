Man charged with reckless homicide in Garfield Ridge crash that killed 12-year-old girl

CHICAGO -- A man was charged with reckless homicide in a vehicle crash that killed a 12-year-old girl and left four others wounded Wednesday in Garfield Ridge on the Southwest Side.

Daniel Regalado, 27, also faces additional felony and misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, Chicago police said.

Regalado was allegedly driving a Chevy Impala that veered into oncoming traffic about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of South Cicero Avenue and hit a Cadillac Escalade head-on.

An approaching red Toyota RAV4 was unable to stop and also struck the Cadillac, police said.

RELATED: Teen killed after driver veers into oncoming traffic in Garfield Ridge; 4 others injured

Cire Robinson, 12, of Oak Lawn, was riding in the Cadillac and pronounced dead about an hour after the crash, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

An autopsy ruled that she died of injuries from the crash.

Three people in the Impala - a 25-year-old man and two women, ages 19 and 21 - were taken to hospitals in serious or critical condition, police said. The driver of the Cadillac, a 51-year-old man, suffered a broken ankle, police said.

Regalado is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogarfield ridgecar crashcar accidentteen killed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indoor dining resumes in Chicago
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
What 'vaccine passports' mean for your summer vacation
Got a package you didn't order? It could be a scam
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
4 injured after CTA Blue Line rail switching error
Man loses $80K in life savings after routine bank transfer
Show More
Chicago Bears surprise nurses, thank them for COVID efforts
'Our residents are afraid': City leaders seek solutions for carjacking surge
7 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend gun violence
UK doctors seek review of 12-week gap between vaccine doses
Chicago Weather: Increasing clouds, snow late Saturday
More TOP STORIES News