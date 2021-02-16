DuPage County crash: Driver loses control, sending Jeep off I-355 bridge, landing on US-20 below

A silver Jeep was traveling north on Interstate 355 just before 11 a.m. when for an unknown reason the driver lost control, according to Illinois State Police. The vehicle then went over the right concrete median wall and struck a bridge sign before landing on Lake Street (US-20) below I-355, preliminary reports show.
The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injures, ISP said.
Officials added that the roadway is open.
ISP is also reminding motorists to remain vigilant and to drive responsibly during the winter weather conditions.
They also said, when approaching an emergency vehicle with its lights activated, including snowplows, tow trucks and any other vehicle on the roadway with their hazard lights on, motorists are required by law to move over and slow down if changing lanes is unsafe.
You can check roadway conditions before hitting the road by visiting GettingAroundIllinois.com.
Earlier this week, two people were killed and two others were seriously injured after their vehicle plunged 70 feet off Interstate 55, landing on the road below.
A similar crash in Milwaukee was caught on video after a truck hit a pile of snow, also plunging 70 feet to the road below. However, that driver miraculously survived.