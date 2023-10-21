Man crashes car into Belmont Harbor, Chicago police say

A man is okay after crashing a car into Belmont Harbor early Saturday, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is okay after crashing a car into Belmont Harbor early Saturday.

First responders arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Recreation Drive, Chicago police said. They assisted a driver, who was still in the water, onto shore.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, had crashed his car into the harbor and was able to exit the vehicle before it was completely submerged in the water, police said.

The man was treated by the Chicago Fire Department on the scene and taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.

Citations were pending as police continue to investigate.

No further information about the crash as immediately available.

Crews are expected to lift the vehicle out of the water later Saturday.