Buffalo Grove High School students return to class for 1st time since 4 classmates killed in crash

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- Students at Buffalo Grove High School are getting ready to return to class Friday morning for the first time since a tragedy that shook their community.

School leaders Thursday night held a moment of silence to remember the four teenagers killed in a horrific crash Tuesday.

It will be a difficult day for students and staff as they return to school just days after a four of their classmates were killed in a bad crash. The memorial at the crash scene continues to grow each day.

Dozens of people continue to stop by to drop flowers and balloons, light candles and write signs - and honor the teenagers.

During Thursday night's District 214 school board meeting there was a moment of silence for the students killed: 16-year-old Jesus Rodriguez, 17-year-olds Ricky Barcenas and Kevin Hernandez and 18-year-old Richard De Ita.

"They were excellent students," High School District 214 interim Superintendent Kenneth Arndt said. "One was involved in football, another was involved in co-ed cheerleading, lacrosse. They were just great kids."

That crash happened Tuesday night, when police say the driver of the vehicle the teens were in went through red light. Another student in the vehicle was critically-injured.

For the last two days, classes were canceled at Buffalo Grove High School due to an unrelated fire, but school resumes Friday morning.

The interim superintendent said teachers have been meeting to discuss how they can best meet the student's needs as they prepare to come back to school.