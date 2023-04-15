Motorcyclist dead after ejected during collision with car in Joliet; 2 others injured: police

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed and two others were injured in a south suburban crash involving a motorcycle on Friday night, police said.

Joliet police responded to the crash at about 11:11 p.m. near Northeast Frontage Road and Pandola Avenue.

Police said a 20-year-old man was driving a Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Northeast Frontage Road, and was approaching Pandola Avenue when he struck the passenger side of a Ford Edge, which was turning onto eastbound Pandola Avenue from southbound Northeast Frontage Road.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle during the collision, police said. The Joliet Fire Department transported him to the Ascension St Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Two female passengers, of unknown ages, in the Ford Edge were transported to the same hospital. One of them suffered life-threatening injuries. The vehicle's 69-year-old driver and a male passenger, whose age was not immediately known, were not injured.

The roadway was closed for many hours while the crash scene was reconstructed, police said. The Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.