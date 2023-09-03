3 killed in head-on motorcycle, car crash in Kane County ID'd: sheriff's office

BIG ROCK TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were killed in a Saturday evening crash in Kane County, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 near Davis Road in Big Rock Township.

Preliminary information showed that Jaime Bibiano, 55, was driving a gray Honda Civic on Route 30 from Davis Road. He passed a vehicle in front of him in the eastbound lane in a no passing zone, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said Scott Luczynski, 56, was driving a blue 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Route 30, approaching Davis Road. Kathleen Luczynski, 58, was a passenger on the motorcycle.

While Bibiano was passing on the left, he struck the motorcycle head-on, the sheriff's office said.

At 10:06 p.m., Kathleen Luczynski was found dead on the scene. Bibiano was located in his vehicle, also dead.

Scott Luczynski was taken to Mercy Hospital in Aurora, where he was pronounced dead at 10:19 p.m.

The sheriff's office is investigating the crash.