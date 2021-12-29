fatal crash

Driver killed in weather-related Indiana crash with semi-truck, police say

Police released photos of the destroyed car Wednesday
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A driver was killed in a weather-related car and semi-truck crash in Northwest Indiana on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The accident happened Tuesday around noon on the U.S. 20 highway in LaPorte County, Indiana. The driver of a Crown Victoria started sliding on the snow-covered roadway and crashed into the trailer of a semi-truck. Another car that was unable to avoid the accident crashed into the driver's side. The driver of the Crown Victoria was killed in the crash.

Police released images Wednesday of a vehicle destroyed in the crash.

Police did not provide further information about the incident.
