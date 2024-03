2 children among 8 seriously injured in 4-vehicle crash on South Side: Chicago Fire Department

Two children were among eight people seriously hurt in a four-car crash near 87th and Western on the South Side, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Two children were among eight people seriously hurt in a four-car crash near 87th and Western on the South Side, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Two children were among eight people seriously hurt in a four-car crash near 87th and Western on the South Side, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Two children were among eight people seriously hurt in a four-car crash near 87th and Western on the South Side, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least eight people were seriously hurt in a four-vehicle crash on the city's South Side on Tuesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. near 87th and Western, not far from a CTA bus shelter.

CFD said two children were injured in the crash. They were both taken to hospital in critical condition.

What led up to the crash was not immediately clear.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.