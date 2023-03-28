WATCH LIVE

2 killed, 1 critically injured in Stevenson Expressway crash on SW Side, Chicago fire officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, March 28, 2023 2:37AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were killed and another was critically injured in a Monday evening crash on the Stevenson Expressway, Chicago fire officials said.

The crash happened on the Interstate 55 inbound near Cicero Avenue on the city's Southwest Side, fire officials said. A vehicle previously on I-55 flipped over an embankment, ejecting three people.

SEE ALSO | 2-year-old boy among 3 critically injured after driver runs red light in Gresham: Chicago police

Two men, 26 and 30 years old, were found dead on the scene, fire officials said. A 42-year-old man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

