2 killed, 1 critically injured in Stevenson Expressway crash on SW Side, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were killed and another was critically injured in a Monday evening crash on the Stevenson Expressway, Chicago fire officials said.

The crash happened on the Interstate 55 inbound near Cicero Avenue on the city's Southwest Side, fire officials said. A vehicle previously on I-55 flipped over an embankment, ejecting three people.

Two men, 26 and 30 years old, were found dead on the scene, fire officials said. A 42-year-old man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.