6 injured, 4 critically in multi-vehicle crash in West Englewood, Chicago fire officials say

A West Englewood crash left six people injured, four critically, near 55th and Damen on the city's South Side, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least six people were taken to hospitals overnight after a multi-vehicle crash on the South Side Saturday night, authorities said.

Witnesses said two vehicles collided at the intersection of 55th Street and Damen Avenue in the city's West Englewood neighborhood just before 10 p.m. Those vehicles, in turn, crashed into other cars that were waiting at the light.

The Chicago Fire Department said four people were critically injured in the chain reaction crash. Two other victims were seriously injured.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

