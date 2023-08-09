WATCH LIVE

Car flies through air, lands on roof of Pennsylvania home in possible 'intentional act'

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Wednesday, August 9, 2023 2:26PM
Car lands on roof of Pennsylvania home
The Toyota Corolla flew through the air and crashed into the second floor of the home.

DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Penn., -- A driver in Pennsylvania launched a car from a roadside ditch into the second story of a home - and police believe it may have been an intentional act.

It happened over the weekend in Mifflin County, about 60 miles from Harrisburg.

The Toyota Corolla landed on the roof of a home and wedged itself in.

Though no one was hurt, the damage was severe.

Firefighters were able to get the vehicle off the roof and made sure the home was safe before anyone entered.

They also helped the owners cover the hole with a tarp.

The driver of the vehicle was hospitalized but is expected to face charges.

