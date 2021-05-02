child injured

Griffith child airlifted to hospital after being struck by driver, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Griffith child airlifted to hospital after being struck by driver

GRIFFITH, Ind. (WLS) -- A 7-year-old boy from Griffith, Ind. was struck by a car in the front yard of an apartment building, according to police officials.

The driver, who lost control of the vehicle, was believed to have been physically restrained by others on scene until police arrived.

RELATED: Chicago man killed in Roseland hit-and-run while working; family pleads for driver to come forward

The boy was airlifted to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago. His condition is unavailable at this time.

The incident, including the vehicle driver's physical status at the time of the crash, is under investigation, according to Cmdr. Martin of the Griffith Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianagriffithcar crashcar accidentchild injuredpolicedriver
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD INJURED
Alex's Ride raises thousands for boy hurt in freak lawnmower accident
CA girl makes full recovery after swing part goes through skull
Child, 4, injured in North Side hit-and-run, officials say
Auburn Gresham crash kills pedestrian, injures man and baby: officials
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News