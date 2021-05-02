GRIFFITH, Ind. (WLS) -- A 7-year-old boy from Griffith, Ind. was struck by a car in the front yard of an apartment building, according to police officials.
The driver, who lost control of the vehicle, was believed to have been physically restrained by others on scene until police arrived.
RELATED: Chicago man killed in Roseland hit-and-run while working; family pleads for driver to come forward
The boy was airlifted to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago. His condition is unavailable at this time.
The incident, including the vehicle driver's physical status at the time of the crash, is under investigation, according to Cmdr. Martin of the Griffith Police Department.
Griffith child airlifted to hospital after being struck by driver, police say
CHILD INJURED
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News