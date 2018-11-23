Cardinal Blase Cupich will serve as the main celebrant for the the funeral of slain Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez.The funeral will take place on Monday at 11 a.m. at Chapel of St. Joseph at Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1170 N. River Rd., Des Plaines. A private burial service will be held at Ridgewood Memorial Park in Des Plaines.Chicago Police Department Chaplain Rev. Dan Brandt will serve as a concelebrant. ABC7Chicago.com will be streaming the funeral live on Monday.A wake is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St. in Des Plaines.Officer Jimenez was one of three people killed in the shooting at Mercy Hospital on Monday. ER Dr. Tamara O'Neal and pharmacy resident Dayna Less were also killed.