People in Edison Park remembered a fallen Chicago police officer as thousands gathered for a turkey trot run Thursday morning.The Turkey Trot 5K took on greater meaning after the death of Officer Samuel Jimenez will be on the minds of many runners taking park.Flags flew and blue ribbons lined the streets of in honor of Officer Jimenez. He was one of three victims at the Mercy Hospital shooting on Monday. His family spoke out Wednesday, sharing how they're coping. They described Jimenez as a hero."I loved my brother. He did what he always wanted to do...he saved a lot of lives too," said Rafael Lugo, Officer Jimenez' brother.Jimenez was a married father of three. He grew up in Edison Park, where the race took place.This race benefits three charities, including the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.The foundation provides support and assistance to the families of Chicago police officers killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.The funeral for Officer Jimenez will take place on Monday.A wake is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St. in Des Plaines.The funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Chapel of St. Joseph at Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1170 N. River Rd., Des Plaines. A private burial service will be held at Ridgewood Memorial Park in Des Plaines.