Build relationships with coworkers to improve overall life, expert says

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Your relationships at work can have a great impact on your overall life.

Studies show it's critical to have high-quality relationships because we spend so much time working. Your work relationships can also impact your non-work time.

Rebecca Otis Leder is the author of KNOCK: How to Open Doors and Build Career Relationships that Matter. The book will be released on March 30th. It's based on the KNOCK Method she developed to build confidence in people when they're developing relationships.

She hosts virtual KNOCK Neighborhood Nights. She asks people to join the conversation and share their own ideas and challenges.

Her next event is on April 20th at 6:30PM. There are free tickets available. For $30, you can attend and receive a signed copy of her book.
