Carol Stream attempted kidnapping suspect may be connected to 2019 Glendale Heights attack, police say

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Carol Stream police said the man man suspected in an attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl last Friday night may be connected to a similar attack a year ago in Glendale Heights.Police said Friday a group of kids were walking home with their bicycles when a man allegedly came up behind them and "forcefully wrapped his arms around the victim's waist and attempted to pick her up," police said in a release.The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the 800-block of Niagara Street, police said.Three other children who were with the girl, were able to fight the man off before flagging down a driver and other neighbors to call 911, according to officials.Investigators think the crime may be connected to a similar attack a year ago in neighboring Glendale Heights. Surveillance video from last July shows a man following a 17-year-old girl home."He approached her on the driveway and asked if he could come inside the house. When she refused, he took off on a bicycle," said Carol Stream Police Chief William Holmer. "The man in that video looks very similar to the description provided by the kids in our incident."The man, who was described to have a "deep voice," was last seen riding off on a light blue bike with skinny tires on the path between Flint and Chippewa trails.Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Carol Stream Police Department at (630) 668-2167.