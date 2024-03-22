Woman from River Forest found dead after leaving for hike in Southern California days earlier

Caroline Meister was working and living at the Tassajara Zen Center in central California before she went missing after going for a hike.

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (WLS) -- Chicago-area hiker Caroline Meister, who went missing in California, has been found dead, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said during a Friday evening press conference.

The 30-year-old hiker, who is originally from west suburban River Forest, had been missing since Monday after she did not return from a day hike to the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center on March 18.

The sheriff's office said Caroline's body was near a waterfall found with injuries consistent with falling off a cliff.

Caroline's Illinois parents had traveled to California in search of her, hoping for her safe return.

"She is very strong and resilient, and we have great faith she's doing whatever she can to stay safe," said Jean Meister, Caroline's mother. "She brought a lunch, I understand, and light clothes, and so she didn't expect to be out overnight, and so something happened, and we don't know what that was."

For the past year and a half, Caroline had been living on the West Coast and working at the Buddhist Zen Monastery and Hot Springs, which is located in a remote area of California's Ventana Wilderness in the Los Padres National Forest.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office conducted both air and ground searches.

Officials said there are a number of trails Caroline could have taken, but it's believed she may have been traveling to the wind caves. They are around a 3-mile hike from the Tassajara Zem Mountain Center.

"This area that she is in is known for no cell service. There is no type of communication available. That even poses a challenge for our search parties. We're working with specialized equipment. Satellite phones, satellite internet services so we can be in constant contact," said Commander Andy Rosas with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday afternoon, concerns grew after forecasters predicted rainy weather will move into the search area at night. Still, there was hope.

"I have been holding an image of Caroline, wrapped in a blanket smiling caring her to safety, and we are confident she will be found safe," Jean said.

Authorities said they had at least 100 people out searching, adding that those trails are quite popular, so there is a chance someone saw Caroline.