Carpentersville woman gives birth to baby in car on way to hospital: 'It's a fun story to tell'

Husband is U.S. History teacher and head wrestling coach at Dundee-Crown High School
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- This was no April Fools' joke -- a Carpentersville woman gave birth to her third baby in the car Friday.

Tim and Katie Hayes were trying to make it to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin.

But the baby was in a hurry and was born in the turn lane at a red light before it turned green.

"It's a fun story to tell," said Tim Hayes, who is a U.S. History teacher and head wrestling coach at Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville, ABC7 news partner Daily Herald reported.

The baby's name is Hudson Fox.

They picked the middle name Fox because that's where he was born, right at Fox Lane.

Everyone is happy and healthy.

Hudson weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 20 inches.
