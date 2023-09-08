Bally's casino at former Medinah Temple in downtown Chicago opens Saturday

Bally's temporary Chicago casino in the Medinah Temple will begin holding practice games Wednesday ahead of its potential opening.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's first ever casino will officially open its doors to the public on Saturday.

The temporary Bally's casino in the former Medinah Temple in River North has been in rehearsals this week, but its doors will be open for real starting Sept. 9. The Illinois Gaming Commission had to sign off officially on the opening before a date could be announced.

Some Chicagoans passing the site earlier this week at Wabash and Ohio thought the casino was already open.

The 111-year-old temple is now home to 750 slot machines and 50 table games, all while Bally builds its permanent $1.7 billion casino at the Chicago Tribune Freedom Center printing plant side in River West, which could take up to three years.

The site kept its historical architecture, including original ceilings, with stained glass throughout.

The bulk of the slot machines are on the first floor, where a giant bar welcomes guests, and a small café is located.

Table games and more slot machines are located on the second floor, with two restaurants and the VIP/high roller level on the third floor.

Opinions on the temporary casino are split, with some excited for it to open and others concerned about traffic and crime, and whether the temporary establishment will remain temporary by the time the official River West casino is built and open.