St. Patrick's Day on Lenten Friday: Archdiocese of Chicago, Boston differ on dispensation requests

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago says a special dispensation will not be given to Catholics on St. Patrick's Day to eat meat.

This year, the March 17 holiday falls on a Lenten Friday, a day when Catholics are asked to abstain from meat.

"Catholics who find themselves at an event where meat is served in celebrating St. Patrick may in good conscience substitute the general rule of abstinence with another form of penance or a significant act of charity that benefits the poor," said the Archdiocese of Chicago in a statement.

It continued to say that Catholics should observe Fridays in Lent seriously, whether they choose to abstain from meat or do a good deed.

The Archdiocese of Boston announced they will make an exception for a traditional meal of corned beef and cabbage St. Patrick's Day, according to WCVB 5 Boston.

"Given the importance of this feast in the life of the Archdiocese and in the lives of many Catholics, Cardinal Seán is granting a dispensation from the Friday Lenten abstinence on March 17, 2023, to those who wish to take advantage of this opportunity," the Archdiocese of Boston said in a message to parishes.

St. Patrick is the patron saint of the Boston Archdiocese. The dispensation will last for one day in observance of the saint's holiday.