Family sues Chicago police sergeant caught on video pinning teen to ground in Park Ridge

CPD Sgt. Michael Vitellaro was acquitted on on charges related to the incident

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Tuesday, June 27, 2023 11:23PM
Family sues CPD sergeant seen pinning suburban teen to ground
A family is suing Michael Vitellaro after the Chicago police sergeant was caught on camera pinning teen Josh Nieves to the ground in Park Ridge, IL.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A lawsuit has been filed against a Chicago police officer who was off-duty when he was caught on video pinning a teen to the ground.

CPD Sergeant Michael Vitellaro accused the teen of stealing his son's bicycle.

SEE ALSO | Park Ridge teen allegedly pinned to ground by off-duty Chicago police sergeant testifies in court

He was acquitted on charges of aggravated assault and official misconduct.

Now, the family of 14-year old Josh Nieves has filed a civil lawsuit against the officer and the city of Chicago.

READ MORE | Chicago police lieutenant testifies in trial of sergeant accused of pinning teen in Park Ridge

