Family sues Chicago police sergeant caught on video pinning teen to ground in Park Ridge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A lawsuit has been filed against a Chicago police officer who was off-duty when he was caught on video pinning a teen to the ground.
CPD Sergeant Michael Vitellaro accused the teen of stealing his son's bicycle.
He was acquitted on charges of aggravated assault and official misconduct.
Now, the family of 14-year old Josh Nieves has filed a civil lawsuit against the officer and the city of Chicago.
