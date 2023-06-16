Judge rules off-duty CPD Sgt. Michael Vitellaro not guilty after teen pinned in Park Ridge

Closing arguments were heard in CPD Sgt. Michael Vitellaro's trial; the judge will rule next week after a Park Ridge teen was pinned to the ground.

Chicago police officer said he believed teen had stolen his son's bike

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Cook County judge ruled Friday that Chicago police Sgt. Michael Vitellaro is not guilty after being charged in a case that left a teen pinned to the ground.

Video of the incident shows Vitellaro, who was off-duty at the time, on top of a 14 year old in Park Ridge. Vitellaro has since been stripped of his police powers and is on leave from CPD.

Vitellaro contends he was using proper technique to take down a bike thief suspect.

The bike in question was Vitellaro's son's bike.

Vitellaro was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct.

Vitellaro's son testified he left his bike unlocked at the library and later spotted his bike near a Starbucks, and he witnessed his father detain the teen, who touched his bike at the Starbucks.

The teen who was pinned and some of the teens present that day have testified in this trial that the teen only touched the bike, and Vitellaro never identified himself as a police officer before or while Vitellaro had his knee on the teen's back on the ground.

The judge heard from another teenager during the bench trial.

That young man admitted riding the bike in question from the library to the Starbucks, and apologized for moving the bike.

Prosecutors argued the incident didn't need to happen, and that Vitellaro was acting out of rage, not reason.

The attorney for Vitellaro argued this was an off-duty officer trying to recover stolen property.

