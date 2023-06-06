Testimony to continue in trial of Chicago police sergeant accused of pinning teen

Chicago Police Sergeant Michael Vitellaro's trial will continue Tuesday after teen Josh Nieves testified he was pinned to the ground by him.

'I thought I was going to lose my life': Josh Nieves

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Testimony will continue Tuesday in the trial of the Chicago police sergeant accused of pinning down a teenager in Park Ridge while he was off duty.

Prosecutors said Chicago Police Sergeant Michael Vitellaro was off duty last summer when he tackled and detained then 14-year-old Josh Nieves.

Vitellaro is seen on video on top of the crying and pleading boy, he told Park Ridge police the teen stole his son's bike. But surveillance video proved otherwise.

Off-duty Chicago police sergeant pleads not guilty after Park Ridge teen pinned to ground

Vitellaro is charged with three felony counts of misconduct and aggravated battery, and stripped of this police powers.

The teen, Josh Nieves, testified in court that he rode his bike with friends to the Starbucks. He told the judge that he moved a bike that was in the way, when he was suddenly pushed to the ground.

"He grabbed me, brought me around the pillar and pushed me to the ground forcefully," Nieves said. "I was shocked. I thought I was going to lose my life. I didn't know what happened."

Video showed Michael Vitellaro, 49, pinning a 14-year-old boy to the ground after the off-duty sergeant found the boy touching his son's stolen bike.

Their family attorney Javier Rodriguez talked to us after court.

"Overall, it was a tough moment for the family to sit there, specifically Angel and Josh, to be there and relive what happened on July 1," Rodriguez said. "I thought Josh composed himself very well. He exhibited a maturity of somebody well above his age."

The Nieves family said they plan to file a civil lawsuit against the sergeant, saying the incident was racially motivated.

Testimony resumes Tuesday when the trial continues at 10 a.m.