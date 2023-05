A surveillance camera captured thieves stealing more than $12,000 in cash and product from Famous Liquors in Lombard, IL, the store's owner said.

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- Surveillance video captured a burglary at a west suburban liquor store on Tuesday morning.

Thieves broke into a Lombard store by smashing through the front window.

It happened after just after 3 a.m. at Famous Liquors on East Roosevelt. Video shows the suspects taking items from the store.

The store's owner told ABC7 that the thieves got away with more than $12,000 in liquor and cash.