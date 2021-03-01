caught on video

Caught on video: Delivery of family's fridge in Ohio ends in calamity

TALLMADGE, Ohio -- An Ohio family will likely need another refrigerator to replace the new one that met an unlikely fate in their driveway when the unsecured appliance slipped from a trolley and crashed during delivery.

Chad Jones' Ring camera captured the moment, saying, "This was an LG refrigerator and it was around $4,200. Luckily we kept our old fridge!"

The disaster unfolded Feb. 18, but the moment is just now being widely shared.

In the video, the delivery seemed to be going well until about halfway up the driveway, when the fridge slips and crashes as a delivery man attempts to set it down.

A second delivery man can be heard asking, "Why didn't you wait, bro?"

A Penske spokesperson said that "the individuals in the video are not Penske employees. They appear to work for a delivery service that rented one of our trucks."

Penske said they could not provide the name of the delivery service as they, "cannot disclose customer information as that is proprietary."

