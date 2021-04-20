Windy City LIVE

Edward-Elmhurst Health doctor goes over do's, don'ts for the fully-vaccinated

What can fully vaccinated people do? Edward-Elmhurst Health doctor goes over do's, don'ts

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Edward-Elmhurst Health.

Now that people are getting vaccinated and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel what are the do's and don'ts for fully vaccinated people? The host of the Edward-Elmhurt Health podcast "Health 360 with Dr. G," Dr. Mark Gomez zooms in to WCL to give us the answers and talk about his podcast.

For more on the Health 360 with Dr. G podcast visit Health360podcast.com.
