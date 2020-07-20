chicago proud

Increase the Peace push for census participation among Latinos

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An anti-violence movement has shifted its focus to the 2020 census.

"Increase the Peace" organizers are encouraging Chicago's Latino community to fill out their census forms.

RELATED: Chicago 'Census Cowboy': Mayor Lightfoot urges census participation in low response wards
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Lori Lightfoot made a new plea to Chicagoans Monday, urging them to take part in the 2020 Census.



Director and Co-Founder of Increase The Peace, Berto Aguayo, joined ABC7 Chicago to tell us about their efforts.

Aguayo said the Brighton Park neighborhood is seeing a response rate that is half of the state average. He said the state average is 66%, but the neighborhood is seeing a 33% response rate.

RELATED: Chicago's 2020 census response worse than Illinois, national average, US bureau says
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago's U.S. census response rate is worse than the state's or the country's.



He said his main goal is to decrease violence and increase the peace, which he believes needs to start with brining more resources through the census into communities. Some of those resources could include more schools, better parks, and insuring young people have the services they need to thrive.

Earlier this month Lightfoot also launched a citywide challenge to try an encourage residents in all 50 wards to take part in the 2020 census.

Each ward will compete to see who makes the most progress over the next ten days and starting on July 9, progress can be tracked on a virtual leaderboard at census2020.chicago.gov.
The winner of the challenge will get ice cream for all young people in the ward.

The mayor's office said the city could lose between $1,400-$1,800 every year for each resident missed by the census. For more information on completing the census, visit my2020census.gov.

Census workers will start going door to door later this month.

To get involved with Increase the Peace, visit their Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagolatinocensuschicago proud
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Chicago artist strives to spread positivity through creativity
Virtual Walk/Run To End Homelessness begins this weekend
Glencoe mini-farm helps feed those in need
Award-winning chef feeds hospital workers, helps local farmers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants
63 shot, 12 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
CPD releases video showing confrontation near Grant Park Columbus statue protest
Lightfoot has 'great concerns' about Trump possibly sending federal agents to Chicago
Thousands set to strike in Chicago, across US to protest racial inequality
FedEx driver says no to help fallen old man
Federal judge's son killed, husband shot in NJ; Suspect found dead
Show More
Chicago Ald. Ray Lopez's office vandalized on SW Side: police
Swimming safety tips for parents
Disney World bans eating, drinking while walking in park
Wis. governor's assistant dies in tubing accident
Palos Park police warn about possible IDES debit card fraud
More TOP STORIES News