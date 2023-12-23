How to avoid charity scams during holiday season; CharityWatch offers research tips

The holidays are big time of year for many charities. However, not all charities are what they appear to be.

The holidays are big time of year for many charities. However, not all charities are what they appear to be.

The holidays are big time of year for many charities. However, not all charities are what they appear to be.

The holidays are big time of year for many charities. However, not all charities are what they appear to be.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holidays are big time of year for many charities, as people generously give back to worthy causes. However, not all charities are what they appear to be, so it is important to do your research before contributing to any organization.

CharityWatch is a nonprofit independent charity watchdog, helping people make informed decisions about the organizations they wish to donate to this holiday season. Laurie Styron, the CEO of CharityWatch, visited ABC7 to show viewers how to spot and avoid deceptive charities.

For detailed information on some of the most notable charities, including tax and other financial research, visit CharityWatch's website at www.charitywatch.org.