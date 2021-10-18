Chicago Sky

Chance the Rapper, fans react to Chicago Sky winning WNBA championship

Chicago Sky champions: Team beat Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4
By Maher Kawash
Chicago Sky fans celebrate first WNBA title

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Sky won their first championship Sunday, beating the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4 of the 2021 WNBA Finals.

The historic win brought a special atmosphere to the entire city, and a sold-out crowd at Wintrust Arena went through a rollercoaster of emotions down the stretch of that game. The WNBA said more than 10,000 people witnessed history as the Sky won their first-ever championship.

Some of Chicago's own stars even came out, including Chance the Rapper, to cheer on the team and celebrate the huge win.

"That was the craziest game I've ever seen in my life down to the last second and they really just fought it out," Chance said. "They took that win back."

Sky fan Kelsey Kelley shared her excitement post-game outside of Wintrust Arena.

"I had the chills," Kelley said. "I knew they were going to come back. Right when Allie got hot I was like 'oh, they got it.'"

The mayor's office said parade details are expected soon and could come as soon as Monday.
