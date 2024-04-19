'Windy City Weekend' talks Angel Reese on Chicago Sky, wage disparities in professional basketball

Val and Art Sims discussed the hot topic of wage disparities in professional sports after the WNBA draft drew in massive attention, and Caitlin Clark scored a huge Nike deal.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Val is joined by special guest co-host and legendary broadcaster, Art Sims, aka Chat Daddy.

Angel Reese needs a new nickname:

LSU's Angel Reese is moving to the Windy City to play with Chicago's WNBA team, the Chicago Sky. What's her first move? Ditching her famous "Bayou Barbie" nickname and finding a more Windy City-centric name.

Caitlin Clark lands $20 million deal with Nike amid WNBA pay disparities:

The WNBA has been booming with attention with the drafting of superstars such as Caitlin Clark, who just landed a $20 million deal with Nike. It is also bringing attention to many disparities with the NBA, particularly how much WNBA rookies are underpaid compared to NBA rookies.

ESPN unveils NFL draft day prizes

Chef Brendan O'Connor of Berwyn Chicken Co. shared two recipes using the exclusive ESPN Pre Seasoning marinade.

The NFL draft kicks off in Detroit on April 25, and the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick. Chef Brendan O'Connor of Berwyn Chicken Co. stopped by to share an ESPN "Pre Seasoning" marinade that will be an exclusive prize given away in Detroit.

The marinade is made with fresh ingredients, including chilies, ginger, lemongrass and galangal. It brings a new level of heat and goes great on almost any protein.

This marinade is not for purchase, but football fans will have a chance to win a marinade bottle at the NFL draft in Detroit by partaking in the ESPN Pre Seasoning Draft Dash, a shuttle-run style competition.

Tune-in to the NFL draft on ABC and ESPN next week, beginning at 7 p.m.

O'Connor shared the recipes for his delicious entrees, if you can get your hands on the special marinade.

Short Rib Bánh Mì

This bone-in braised chuck rib is a spin on a classic Vietnamese sandwich.

Ingredients:

-ESPN Pre Season Marinade

-Whole slab of chuck ribs

-Half bunch of cilantro

-One onion

-One head of garlic

-Two carrots

-One cucumber

-Two jalapenos

-One cup of mayo

-One tablespoon of Maggi sauce

-One extra-long French baguette, or 5 individual baguettes

Recipe:

1. Marinate whole bone-in chuck ribs with ESPN Pre Seasoning Marinade for four to six hours.

2. Place in a roasting pan or Dutch oven with one whole sliced onion, a head of garlic cloves left whole but separated and one quart of water. Cover tightly with lid or foil and braise for three hours at 300 degrees, or until tender and starting to fall off the bone.

3. In the meantime, julienne cut two carrots, thin slice one cucumber, deseed and thin slice two jalapenos and pinch cilantro leaves from stem.

4. Mix one cup of mayo with a tablespoon of Maggi sauce.

5. Once meat has cooled for 20 minutes or more, slice the ribs into individual pieces leaving the bone intact.

6. Assemble on a French baguette with mayo sauce, vegetables, cilantro and short rib. The short rib may be sliced thinner to cover all of the bread if it is not long enough. Wrap in wax paper, leaving the bone exposed, and tape closed. Before unwrapping, pull bone from sandwich. Cut the sandwich in half while still in wax paper. Serve and enjoy.

Lollipop Chicken Legs

These chicken legs are a delicious and affordable item for any tailgate party.

Recipe:

For the dry rub: Mix one tablespoon each of onion powder, garlic powder, paprika and black pepper with three tablespoons of salt.

1. Butcher chicken legs into the lollipop style.

2. Season chicken legs with the dry rub and smoke at 250 degrees for an hour and thirty minutes on your favorite smoking device.

3. Next, baste legs in ESPN Pre Seasoning.

4. Cook for 20 more minutes on the smoker, or remove legs and baste before finishing in oven. Alternatively, remove from smoker and deep fry for two minutes, then dunk in marinade.

To be fancy, serve over white rice with chopped peanuts and cilantro.

Check out Chef Brendan O'Connor's restaurants, Berwyn Chicken Co. and Big Guys Catering.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or Save?

Richard Roeper reviewed "We Grown Now," "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," "Under the Bridge" and "Abigail."

'We Grown Now' - SPEND

"We Grown Now" is set in Chicago in the 90s. It's about two boys growing up in the Cabrini-Green projects.

'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' - SPEND

Henry Cavill stars in an action comedy about the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII.

'Under the Bridge' - SPEND

Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone stars in a new Hulu crime series about a group of teenagers accused of a brutal murder, but startling truths begin to reveal the unlikely killer.

'Abigail' - SAVE

In "Abigail," a group of would-be criminals kidnap the daughter of a crime boss to hold her for ransom. They quickly find out her little secret: She's a vampire.