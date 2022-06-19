juneteenth

Chance the Rapper hosting Juneteenth BBQ Block Party at DuSable Museum

Event also meant to appreciate Black dads on Father's Day 2022
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chance the Rapper hosting Juneteenth BBQ Block Party

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Good conversation, music, food and more are happening at the newly renamed "The Du" in honor of Juneteenth on Sunday.

Chicago native Chance the Rapper is hosting the event that is filled with something for the entire family.


WATCH: DuSable Museum Juneteenth: Facility changes name, branding ahead of holiday
There will be horseback riding for kids, a quilting exhibition and concert from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the DuSable Museum of African American History, located at 740 E. 56th Place in Chicago.


"It's a lot going on!" Chance said. "We wanted to keep it going this year and give our people an opportunity to connect. The fact that it's on Father's Day allows us to appreciate Black dads, and we're in a place where Black people in America and globally just need spaces to be together."
