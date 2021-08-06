chance the rapper

Chance the Rapper concert movie features Chicago Children's Choir

Film debuts exclusively in AMC theaters
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chance the Rapper movie features Chicago Children's Choir

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chance the Rapper is getting ready to release his "Magnificent Coloring World" concert film next week.

And the Chicago Children's Choir is featured in the movie.

Josephine Lee, the president and artistic director of the Chicago Children's Choir, as well as Sophia Byrd, a choir alumna, joined ABC 7 Chicago Friday to talk about the film, which was shot during Chance's performance at a festival in 2016 and a performance at Lollapalooza.

RELATED: Justin Bieber, Vic Mensa and more flock to Chance the Rapper's movie premiere

Byrd said she loved seeing the pieces of the puzzle come together to create the film. She said she thinks it will be a "masterpiece."

Chance has collaborated frequently with the choir, they said.

You can see the film starting Aug. 13, exclusively in AMC theaters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertchance the rappermovierappermovie newsmovie premieremusic
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHANCE THE RAPPER
Chance the Rapper releases movie at star-studded premiere
Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks turkey giveaway
Chicago rappers hold peace walk to promote solidarity, education
South Shore Drill Team thrills, engages Chicago youth
TOP STORIES
Woman, 22, charged in Mount Prospect hit-and-run
IN woman accused of chopping off dad's legs in front of kids
Illinois FOP opposes COVID vaccine mandate from Gov. Pritzker
IL reports 3,040 COVID cases, 13 deaths
4 hurt, 3 critically, in Stony Island crash: CFD
Teen hurt in South Shore drive-by shooting: CPD
Video: Deputy has near-death experience from fentanyl exposure
Show More
Unvaccinated COVID survivors 2x as likely to get reinfected: Studies
Girl, 4, killed in apparent accidental shooting in Englewood.
5 young children left home alone die in East St. Louis fire
Beaches and blueberries in South Haven, Mich. all on 1 tank of gas
6 dead in Alaska sightseeing plane crash
More TOP STORIES News