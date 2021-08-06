Chance the Rapper concert movie features Chicago Children's Choir

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chance the Rapper is getting ready to release his "Magnificent Coloring World" concert film next week.And the Chicago Children's Choir is featured in the movie.Josephine Lee, the president and artistic director of the Chicago Children's Choir, as well as Sophia Byrd, a choir alumna, joined ABC 7 Chicago Friday to talk about the film, which was shot during Chance's performance at a festival in 2016 and a performance at Lollapalooza.Byrd said she loved seeing the pieces of the puzzle come together to create the film. She said she thinks it will be a "masterpiece."Chance has collaborated frequently with the choir, they said.You can see the film starting Aug. 13, exclusively in AMC theaters.