Chicago protest in West Town calls for Gaza ceasefire outside Biden fundraiser; 1 arrested

A pro-Palestinian protest calling for a ceasefire in Gaza was held in West Town Thursday as President Joe Biden visited Illinois.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several hundred people gathered in West Town outside where President Joe Biden is expected to attend a fundraiser to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

Those in attendance are extremely critical of the president and U.S. military support for Israel. They say Biden is supporting a genocide in Gaza and want to have their voices heard.

They convened at the corner of Armour and Hubbard, saying they want to show the president that they are a formidable voting bloc and believe he has the power to call for a ceasefire in Gaza to allow innocent civilians to escape. They say Israel's response to the October 7 Hamas attack that killed 1,400 people in southern Israel and took over 200 hostages. mostly civilians, back to Gaza, is disproportional and akin to genocide.

Israeli officials say about 240 hostages remain in Gaza a month later. Four, including two Americans from Evanston, have been released.

This is one of many protests held over the past few weeks. Palestinians and supports of many walks of life hope the president will hear their call.

There is a heavy security presence, including police and secret service, at the location because of President Biden's expected attendance. Shortly after 4 p.m., one protester was arrested though it was not immediately known what for.

Biden arrived at the venue for the fundraiser shortly after 4:15 p.m.