How to protect your bank account from 'check washing': Better Business Bureau

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip as you're paying bills or sending checks as gifts this holiday season.
The BBB has been alerting consumers after a growing trend in what's known as "check washing." Scammers can take you to the cleaners by washing checks in a simple bath of household chemicals to erase the original name and dollar amount written on the check.
Victims often have no idea there is a problem until someone they sent a check to indicates the check was never received, or they see a check written to a stranger with a higher dollar amount.
- The BBB said it's a reminder to regularly check your bank accounts.
- Use a pen that contains "indelible" black gel ink to write your checks. This type of ink cannot be washed away.
- Bring your checks directly to the post office. Don't put them in your mailbox or a blue mailbox, which can be targeted. And, get your incoming mail right away.
- If you can, pay your bills online instead.