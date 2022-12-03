What you should know before applying for a store credit card, according to Lending Tree

Thinking about applying for a store credit card? Here's what you should know about interest rates before applying, according to Lending Tree.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More Americans say they're considering applying for a store credit card.

According to financial experts at LendingTree, 35% of Americans are likely to apply for one of those cards this holiday season. That's a huge increase from last year.

Here's what you should know before you get credit directly from a merchant:

Lending Tree said more than one in three who've had a store credit card regret signing up, possibly because they don't realize how high the interest rates are.

The average new store card APR is 26.60%, up from 24.27% a year ago. That's also significantly higher than the rates for all new credit card offers, which is about 22.21%.